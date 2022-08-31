Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,676. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.