Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,785. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

