Octopus Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39,230.33 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $39,230.33 and approximately $26,984.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol (CRYPTO:OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

