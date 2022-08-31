OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanTech Acquisitions I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 77.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 68.3% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Performance

OTEC stock remained flat at $10.14 on Tuesday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

