Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.30

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 760645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
Obsidian Energy Trading Down 8.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $758.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
