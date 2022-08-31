ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
ObsEva Price Performance
OBSV stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.21. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Featured Stories
