OAX (OAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $745,961.00

OAX (OAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $745,961.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OAX has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

