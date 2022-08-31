Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.42 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $324.91 million and approximately $42.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000307 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00153831 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

