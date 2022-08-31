Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY remained flat at $18.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,536 shares of company stock valued at $45,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

