O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $3.10 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXPI traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.03. 24,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,463. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

