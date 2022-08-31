O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $13.32 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 6.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 117,649 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,205,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 1,548,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,511,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

