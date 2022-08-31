O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after buying an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.63. 79,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,027. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.