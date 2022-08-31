O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $518,000 Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $104,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

