O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Chubb makes up about 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $190.21. 17,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,148. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

