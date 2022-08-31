O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,378,597 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,953.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,048,951 shares of company stock valued at $191,150,225. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of MP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.