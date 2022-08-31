O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,795 shares of company stock worth $11,602,761 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.10. 39,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,389. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.