O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
MongoDB Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.10. 39,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,389. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.96.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.