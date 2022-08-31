O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $368.44. 25,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.



