Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $480.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

