Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.06% of FibroGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,081,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,862,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

