Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 173,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,317 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Trading Down 4.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

