Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $347,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

