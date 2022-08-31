Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $494,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

