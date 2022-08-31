Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Shares of ECL opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.