Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.