Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.