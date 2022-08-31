Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 54 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $373.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.48. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

