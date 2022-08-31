Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 420 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $223,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $389,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

