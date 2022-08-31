Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 349 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 1,573,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,144,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 524,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,853 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.