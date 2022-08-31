Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

