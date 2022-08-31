Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 4,789 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

NYSE DVN opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

