Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,513 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

