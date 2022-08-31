Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,441 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day moving average is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

