Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,441 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Down 1.0 %
IQV stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day moving average is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.