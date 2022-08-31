Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.99. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

