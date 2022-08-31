Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.91 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

