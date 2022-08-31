Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 7,534 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

