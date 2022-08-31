Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,336 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,577 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

