Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,229 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
Shares of STZ opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.