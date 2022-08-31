Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 25,970,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.
Insider Transactions at Nordstrom
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 305,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.
Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.