Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 25,970,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 305,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.