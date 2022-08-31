NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NMI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 89,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

