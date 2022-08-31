NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.78

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 8919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.