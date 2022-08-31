NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. NFTify has a market cap of $221,539.89 and approximately $4,093.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

