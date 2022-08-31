NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. NFTify has a market cap of $221,539.89 and approximately $4,093.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTify Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
