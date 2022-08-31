NFTb (NFTB) One Day Volume Hits $109,568.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $2.24 million and $109,568.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00440969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00820689 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015384 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
