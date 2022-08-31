NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Down 0.3%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFYEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NFI Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

About NFI Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

