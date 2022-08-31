NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NEE opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.