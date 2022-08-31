NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $880,071.37 and $535.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00268108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

