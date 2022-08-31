Newtek Business Services Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newtek Business Services has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of NEWT opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 137.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

