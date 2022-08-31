Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Shares Up 13.3%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 504,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 315,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$32.57 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile



Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

