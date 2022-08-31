Netvrk (NTVRK) Price Down 33.5% This Week

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $486,876.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netvrk has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Netvrk Coin Profile
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
