Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 3,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

