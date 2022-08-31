NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.72 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $92.72 million and $4.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080823 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

